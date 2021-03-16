Cheltenham Festival runners & riders: Final fields, odds, times, video replays & racecards

The final declarations have been made for day one at the Cheltenham Festival and we have all the racecards, video form and latest odds.
Betfair Hurdle winner Soaring Glory features among eight runners for Tuesday's Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle.
The Jonjo O'Neill-trained Newbury winner joins big home hope Metier who represents Harry Fry and comes here fresh having skipped the Betfair after claiming Grade One glory in the Tolworth Hurdle at Sandown.
Willie Mullins runs two with hot favourite Appreciate It joined in the final field by Blue Lord, while Ballyadam runs for Denis 'Sneezy' Foster. Irascible represents Henry De Bromhead, while For Pleasure and the prolific Grumpy Charley complete the line-up.
Shishkin tops a final field of six for the Sporting Life Arkle at Cheltenham.
Trained by Nicky Henderson, Shishkin was a narrow winner from Abacadabras in the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle last March and returns to Prestbury Park with an unblemished 3-3 record over fences this season.
Captain Guinness was brought down in last year's Supreme and faces Shishkin again on the back of a rollercoaster novice chase campaign to date, but the main danger according to the betting is Dan Skelton's Allmankind, who put the finishing touches to his Festival prep with victory over Sky Pirate in the Kingmaker at Warwick.
Eldorado Allen runs for Colin Tizzard while Willie Mullins - who had to rule out the popular Energumene owing to a setback - relies on Franco De Port. Numitor completes the list of declared runners.
Ok Corral makes his belated seasonal comeback in the Ultima Handicap Chase at Cheltenham on Tuesday. Nicky Henderson's horse hasn't raced in public since winning the 2020 Sky Bet Chase at Doncaster 416 days ago and will be looking to tee up a tilt at the Randox Health Grand National at Aintree next month.
Aye Right, representing Scottish handler Harrier Graham, has been mixing in good company without success all season and was arguably an unfortunate loser when second in last month's Sky Bet Chase. He was second in the Ladbrokes Trophy earlier in the season behind impressive subsequent winner Cloth Cap.
Henderson has also declared Pym, while last year's Kim Muir winner Milan Native - now officially in the care of Denis Foster - returns to the Festival after a break aiming to bounce back from from low-key efforts before Christmas.
Happygolucky has been very popular in the antepost markets and goes for Kim Bailey, while Alnadam and One For The Team are other British-based novices with interesting credentials heading into the three mile, one furlong contest.
The weights are topped by the Venetia Williams-trained Cepage, who was seventh behind The Conditional in last year's renewal.
Last year's winner Epatante and the unbeaten Honeysuckle are the star names among 10 runners in the Unibet Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham.
Nicky Henderson's reigning title-holder has to bounce back from a disappointing second behind Silver Streak - who reopposes - in the Christmas Hurdle at Kempton, while the Henry De Bromhead-trained Honeysuckle, who won the Mares' Hurdle on the same card last year, looks to follow up her devastating victory in the Irish Champion Hurdle.
Leopardstown runner-up Abacadabras returns to the scene of his near-miss in last year's Sky Bet Supreme, while Willie Mullins has declared Sharjah, Saldier and the fascinating French recruit James Du Berlais.
Goshen's last-flight mishap in the 2020 Triumph Hurdle was a lasting memory of the previous Festival and he's out to atone following a wide-margin win in the Kingwell Hurdle at Wincanton, while Not So Sleepy and Honeysuckle's five-year-old stablemate Aspire Tower are also set to feature in the day-one feature.
Galvin tops the betting following the final declarations for Tuesday's Sam Vestey National Hunt Chase.
He's won four times on the bounce since finding only Imperial Aura too good in last year's novices' handicap chase at the Festival, the most recent win coming over the extended three miles at Cheltenham on October 23.
He now starts out for new trainer Ian Ferguson following the high-profile switch from Gordon Elliott, while Escaria Ten is another former Elliott runner who has been declared for this by Denise Foster and owners the McNeill family.
Paul Nicholls is responsible for Next Destination in the silks of Malcolm Denmark while the Ditcheat trainer also has Soldier Of Love in the field.
David Pipe's Remastered and the Willie Mullins-trained Lord Royal are other major players along with Charlie Longsdon's grey mare Snow Leopardess.
The major absentee at the final declaration stage was Peter Marsh winner Royale Pagaille, with owner Rich Ricci revealing on Luck on Sunday that his novice would tackle Friday's WellChild Cheltenham Gold Cup instead.