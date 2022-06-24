Aidan O’Brien’s Tuesday bids to become only the third filly since the turn of the century to beat the boys in Ireland’s premier Classic, with Salsabil triumphing in 1990 and Balanchine striking gold four years later under Frankie Dettori.

Still a maiden in the winter, Tuesday got off the mark at Naas in March before being placed in both the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket and the Irish equivalent at the Curragh.

Having successfully stepped up in trip when getting the better of Emily Upjohn in an Oaks blockbuster at Epsom three weeks ago, Tuesday now bids to provide O’Brien with a 15th Irish Derby success.

“She hasn’t done an awful lot since Epsom, but we’ve been happy with everything she has done,” O’Brien said. “We were delighted with her at Epsom.”

When asked about the forecast rain over the weekend, he added: “She should be fine, she has run with an ease in the ground before so we don’t think it will be an issue.”

Ryan Moore will again be on board Tuesday and told Betfair she is the one to beat.

“I think she just about brings the best form to the table here so, with her 3lb sex allowance added in, she clearly has a very strong chance,” said Moore.

“She had the speed to be placed in two Guineas and she did exceptionally well to win a strong Oaks last time, edging out Emily Upjohn, with the French Oaks winner Nashwa some way behind in third, even if she probably didn’t see out the trip fully.

“Of course, you have to greatly respect the likes of Derby third Westover, who is the obvious and considerable danger, and I also liked Lionel’s win at Goodwood, but my filly looks to hold a favourite’s chance.”