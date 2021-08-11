Horse racing tips: Timeform preview and selections for evening action

Solomons Judgement – 18.25 Kempton

SOLOMONS JUDGEMENT looks to have a good chance of going in again in the Unibet Extra Place Offers Every Day Handicap at Kempton. Jane Chapple-Hyam’s three-year-old has transformed his form since a hood was applied and he split wins at Chelmsford and Yarmouth with a good third at this track off a 1lb lower mark two starts ago.

He travelled strongly that day and could get the run of this taking a tow off likely leader Waltzing Queen, with Robert Tart keeping the ride after he got a good tune out of the son of Outstrip when winning at Yarmouth two weeks ago. He’s top-rated by 1lb on Timeform figures here and looks the form horse in a winnable contest.