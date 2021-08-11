Horse racing tips: Timeform preview and selections for evening action

Ben Linfoot outlines the Timeform view at Kempton and Wolverhampton on Wednesday evening.
SOLOMONS JUDGEMENT looks to have a good chance of going in again in the Unibet Extra Place Offers Every Day Handicap at Kempton. Jane Chapple-Hyam’s three-year-old has transformed his form since a hood was applied and he split wins at Chelmsford and Yarmouth with a good third at this track off a 1lb lower mark two starts ago.
He travelled strongly that day and could get the run of this taking a tow off likely leader Waltzing Queen, with Robert Tart keeping the ride after he got a good tune out of the son of Outstrip when winning at Yarmouth two weeks ago. He’s top-rated by 1lb on Timeform figures here and looks the form horse in a winnable contest.
She has been knocking on the door and it could finally be the time for POET’S EYE to shine in the Follow @AtTheRaces On Twitter Handicap at Wolverhampton. Only once out of the first four in her six career starts, Kevin Philippart De Foy’s filly has put together back-to-back career-best runs on her last two appearances, when third both times at Kempton, and her consistency could be rewarded here.
Her latest effort from a wide draw can be marked up and on that run she has been allotted the Timeform top-rated mantle for this race - largely because of a bunch of out-of-form horses in opposition. The exception is last-time out winner Bell Heather, but she hasn’t beaten a rival home on her last two visits to this track, so Poet’s Eye is preferred on her course and Tapeta debut.