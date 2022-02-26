Knight Salute was trimmed to 10/1 by Sky Bet for the JCB Triumph Hurdle after he landed the Coral Adonis Juvenile Hurdle at Kempton.
Milton Harris' horse extended his unbeaten record over hurdles to five with a comfortable three-and-a-half length success over Teddy Blue, who made a mistake at the final flight when in with a chance.
The front-running Graystone was third with the well-fancied Impulsive One disappointing, as was hurdling newcomer Pleasant Man for Paul Nicholls.
Paddy Brennan’s mount travelled smoothly throughout, but increased the pace early in the straight, with his rider admitting: “I knew it was going to be cat and mouse and I was keen to be the cat!”
Knight Salute, who gained his fifth successive success for the Four Candles Partnership by three and a quarter lengths, was left as a 12/1 chance with Betfair and Paddy Power, who were seemingly not as impressed as his jockey.
Brennan added: “For the first two furlongs I was going as fast as I could comfortably go and that was really going to play in my favour and with respect to that, I probably got to the front a bit too soon.
“He is probably the quickest horse I have ever ridden over hurdles. He is so accurate. He is small, but he knows his limits. He is very, very quick from one side of a hurdle to the other.
“He stays very well and you will get there a bit soon on him, but I know he stays, so I’m keen to keep the race going and Cheltenham suits him.”
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
The winning trainer admitted Knight Salute’s build-up to the two-mile Grade Two contest had not been smooth sailing.
He explained: “Ten days ago, he had a little cough and a splutter and while he scoped OK, he came back on Tuesday and worked like a demon. That put me off a bit, because he doesn’t do that.
“He is a good horse. I’m sure the Irish horses are good horses, but every single one of the first three in the betting has been beaten – we have not been beat yet. I think he just does enough.
“I think we will be better on better ground. I’m not sure we will beat them, but they will have a race from the last.
“He will probably work once, maybe twice. He is a professional. He doesn’t do a lot. He’s easy. I’d like to take a lot of credit, but there is not much!”
Mark Adams, member of the winning owners, the Four Candles Partnership, said: “We are extremely excited and there is nothing better than that. We were saying in the stand he can’t win five in a row can he really? But then he goes and does it.
“He always perhaps saves a little bit for himself and that is perhaps why he has been underestimated so we are absolutely delighted.
“I’ve been involved in racing a long time and it is not easy to get a good horse and to have paid so little for a horse and to be doing so well as he is, it’s quite remarkable.
“I have to keep pinching myself that the journey continues and why not for the Triumph Hurdle now? Everyone keeps underestimating him but I think he keeps a bit for himself.
“He is not flashy like some of the other horses in Ireland but he is always there or thereabouts and has beaten what is put in front of him.”