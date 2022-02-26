Milton Harris' horse extended his unbeaten record over hurdles to five with a comfortable three-and-a-half length success over Teddy Blue, who made a mistake at the final flight when in with a chance.

The front-running Graystone was third with the well-fancied Impulsive One disappointing, as was hurdling newcomer Pleasant Man for Paul Nicholls.

Paddy Brennan’s mount travelled smoothly throughout, but increased the pace early in the straight, with his rider admitting: “I knew it was going to be cat and mouse and I was keen to be the cat!”

Knight Salute, who gained his fifth successive success for the Four Candles Partnership by three and a quarter lengths, was left as a 12/1 chance with Betfair and Paddy Power, who were seemingly not as impressed as his jockey.

Brennan added: “For the first two furlongs I was going as fast as I could comfortably go and that was really going to play in my favour and with respect to that, I probably got to the front a bit too soon.

“He is probably the quickest horse I have ever ridden over hurdles. He is so accurate. He is small, but he knows his limits. He is very, very quick from one side of a hurdle to the other.

“He stays very well and you will get there a bit soon on him, but I know he stays, so I’m keen to keep the race going and Cheltenham suits him.”