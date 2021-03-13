Cheltenham Festival Friday: Big guns stay in JCB Triumph

Zanahiyr has been impressive in Ireland this season winning all his three starts and tops the ante-post market, although Alan King’s Tritonic is hot on his heels.

A Royal Ascot runner-up in June, he has won both his outings over hurdles, most recently taking the Adonis at Kempton by 10 lengths.

Quilixios, who raced for Gordon Elliott but is now with Henry de Bromhead, is another unbeaten runner in the colours of Cheveley Park Stud.

Willie Mullins can chose from Haut En Couleurs – unraced since joining the champion trainer having won in France – Saint Sam, Tax For Max and Youmdor.

David Pipe’s Adagio, a Grade One winner already, and Jospeh O’Brien’s Busselton are others in the mix.