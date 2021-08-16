Tritonic returned to the scene of his first success over jumps last season to land the valuable Betfair Exchange Trophy Handicap Hurdle at Ascot.
The four-year-old, trained by Alan King, confirmed the promise of his early days over the smaller obstacles that included victory in the Grade Two Adonis Juvenile Hurdle at Kempton in February with a sterling display in a highly-competitive event.
Global Citizen and No Ordinary Joe set a strong gallop from the start and there were plenty in with chances as the field turned for home with two flights left.
Adrian Heskin produced Tritonic (8/1) to strike the front and hold the challenge of Onemorefortheroad by two and three-quarter lengths. Garry Clermont was half a length away in third place.
King said: “The Greatwood Hurdle probably manned him up a bit – he has never been as quick in his life over hurdles. Clearly he has come forward for it.
“I did hope he would run well, but it is just not a race four-year-olds win. He was just so much sharper over his hurdles than he was at Cheltenham and I read this morning that he might not be a Cheltenham horse and they might be right because twice he has really disappointed. Maybe he is a better horse around here.
“I would imagine he will go to the Schweppes – or the Betfair Hurdle as I think it is called.”
Heskin said: “Kempton was the blow away (moment) last year and then he went to Cheltenham and let us down a little bit. Each time we have gone to Cheltenham we thought he hasn’t handled it, but we were really looking forward to getting him back on this track.
“They went a strong gallop early and I was flat to the boards until the second-last when he came back on the bridle. He is a very smart horse – to do that as a four-year-old was very impressive.
“We had a plan and we changed our plan as we came into the parade ring and I’m glad we did as I was able to ride him with a bit more free reign and ride him as cool as ice. I knew they would go very hard and you can’t keep the gallop going.
“I didn’t expect him to pick up like that though!”
Annsam provided the Evan Williams stable with a timely tonic when winning the Howden Silver Cup Handicap Chase at Ascot.
The Llancarfan yard endured a major blow when losing top-class hurdler Silver Streak to a fatal injury on Friday.
But a week on from the success of Coole Cody in the Racing Post Gold Cup at Cheltenham, Annsam (7/1) provided another notable success.
Adam Wedge always had the six-year-old in the front rank with Cloth Cap sharing the pacemaking duties.
Finding more as the field turned for home with two fences to jump, Annsam kept on resolutely to hold the challenge of Phoenix Way by four and a half lengths. Jerrysback stayed on for third place, five lengths away. Valtor was fourth.
Williams said: “We were only going on breeding and half hoping what he could do over this trip, and I have to admit I was a bit critical of the handicapper after his win at Ludlow last year because I thought we’d just tootled around in a small field race – but I have to admit, he was right.
Annsam was running in the colours of Wayne Clifford, the owner of Coole Cody.
Williams added: “Well this old game is a big old wheel and you have to hang on to that wheel until your turn comes. Mr. Clifford has been a big supporter of the game for a good number of years – he has kept hanging on to that wheel and it appears his time has come.”
Williams also reflected on the loss of the talented Silver Streak, who was being prepped for the defence of his Christmas Hurdle title at Kempton.
“Silver Streak was a very, very good friend to me and was a very good friend to Mrs Fell and an even bigger friend to all the boys and girls in the yard. I can’t begin to tell you how much he meant to us,” said Williams.
“The only way you can get on in this game is to keep looking forward. It doesn’t matter if it is today or racing as a whole. Racing has been through an awful lot over the last few weeks and months, so I suppose it is a new year and we can all look forward.”
