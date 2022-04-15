Sporting Life
Triple Time is in command at Haydock
Triple Time will miss the first Classic

Triple Time ruled out of 2000 Guineas following setback

By Nick Grant
09:11 · FRI April 15, 2022

Triple Time will miss the Qipco 2000 Guineas after meeting with a setback, trainer Kevin Ryan has announced.

The Frankel colt enjoyed a progressive juvenile campaign, winning two of his four starts, culminating in victory over Hafit in the Listed Ascendant Stakes over a mile at Haydock.

He worked well under Andrea Atzeni at Newmarket before racing on Tuesday and was as short as 20-1 for the first colts’ Classic back on the Rowley Mile on April 30.

But Ryan tweeted: “Unfortunately we have to say that Triple Time has met with a small setback which rules him out of the 2000 Guineas.

“It is a long season ahead and we will look forward to seeing him back in action.”

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

