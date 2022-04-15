The Frankel colt enjoyed a progressive juvenile campaign, winning two of his four starts, culminating in victory over Hafit in the Listed Ascendant Stakes over a mile at Haydock.

He worked well under Andrea Atzeni at Newmarket before racing on Tuesday and was as short as 20-1 for the first colts’ Classic back on the Rowley Mile on April 30.

But Ryan tweeted: “Unfortunately we have to say that Triple Time has met with a small setback which rules him out of the 2000 Guineas.

“It is a long season ahead and we will look forward to seeing him back in action.”

