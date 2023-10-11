Triple Time primed for Ascot return in QEII on Champions Day

The Kevin Ryan-trained four-year-old looked a useful prospect when scoring twice as a juvenile and again gave a glimpse of his potential when landing Haydock’s Superior Mile during an interrupted three-year-old campaign.

However, it was on his seasonal return at Royal Ascot where he registered his breakthrough Group One triumph when edging out Inspiral to claim the Queen Anne Stakes on his very first start at the highest level.

He has since finished fifth behind that rival in the Prix Jacques le Marois, but the son of Frankel has been freshened up since being unable to land a blow in Deauville and will now attempt to secure another notable victory in Berkshire on October 21.

“He’s in great order and is obviously heading back to a track where he won his Group One – it is always a nice bonus to go back to somewhere like that,” said Adam Ryan, assistant trainer to his father.

“It could be one of the races of the season on paper, but he deserves to take his chance and we’re very happy with him.

“Over the summer, not just us but most of Europe had in-and-out weather, so we thought the best course of action was to go back to Ascot. He likes Ascot, he proved that at the Royal meeting and we thought we would go there as a nice, fresh horse and hopefully he can run a big race again.”

