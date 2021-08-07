Richard Fahey column: Guide to weekend team

Another busy weekend for our columnist. Check out his thoughts for both his Saturday and Sunday teams.

Newmarket 14:50 Nurseclaire

Things didn’t go right for her in the Pat Eddery Stakes at Ascot last time. She hung across the track and ran quite green. Hopefully she’ll have learned from that but needs to have, as more is needed here. 14:50 Shouldavbeenmore

I thought she ran a good race when fourth in the Listed Empress Stakes here last time. We knew she’d improved from her debut before that run and she’s entitled to come forward again. I’d be delighted if she was placed.

“He’s the only three-year-old in the race, is underestimated and has value”

Ascot 15:10 Prison Break

He’s progressing along nicely and did it well at Doncaster last time. He’s been a weak and backward horse so there’s more to come and while this is tougher for him and he needs to improve, he could well do so. 15:45 Internationaldream

Everything went pear-shaped at Goodwood so you put a line through that. I know he’s still in good form and the drop to six furlongs here will suit so I’m hoping for a good run. 15:45 Shark Two One

He ran his best race of the season so far at Goodwood and the handicapper is starting to give him a chance. Six at Ascot will be OK for him as long as they go a good gallop and I hope he’s going to be competitive again.

Haydock 16:40 Baileys Afterparty

She had a little problem, nothing structural, and made a belated reappearance at Redcar last month. She ran OK and is entitled to improve for it. She won’t mind soft ground so rain would help her. Sunday Curragh 15:05 Ventura Rebel

He just hasn’t shown much on the track this year and we’re scratching our heads. He’s going well at home still. He’s going back to the same place he won a Group Three last year with the same jockey on board and with the same conditions. He’s in good order and it would be nice to see something more from him. Haydock 15:55 Show Me Show Me

He was very disappointing at Goodwood last week and again we don’t know why. He’s back to five furlongs here which might help and he’s another who goes on slow ground. I feel he's still in good form.

16:25 Brian The Snail

He ran OK at Pontefract last time when fourth. He’s getting himself well handicapped but just isn’t firing on all cylinders. He’d be interesting in a race like this if he did. 17:20 Tudor