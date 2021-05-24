Top Notch: Tributes paid to star chaser

The 10-year-old won 16 of his 33 career starts in a career spanning eight years, with his sole Grade One success coming in the 2017 Scilly Isles Novices’ Chase at Sandown.

Top Notch also landed two editions of the Grade Two Peterborough Chase and the Oaksey Chase on the final day of the season at Sandown three years ago.

The Poliglote gelding made five appearances at the Cheltenham Festival, managing runner-up finishes in the 2015 Triumph Hurdle and the 2017 JLT Novices’ Chase. He finished third in the Paddy Power Plate on his most recent visit to Prestbury Park in March.

Top Notch ran once more – pulling up at last month’s Grand National meeting at Aintree.