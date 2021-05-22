Sporting Life
Tribal Craft was a 12/1 Value Bet winner on Saturday

Saturday York review | Tribal a 12/1 winner for Value Bet

By Sporting Life
16:57 · SAT May 22, 2021

A review of the best of the action from York on Saturday as Andrew Balding's Tribal Craft landed a 12/1 winner for Matt Brocklebank's Value Bet column.

Tribal up for the Bronte Cup

TRIBAL CRAFT finished with a flourish to land the William Hill Bronte Cup Fillies' Stakes for Andrew Balding and David Probert at York.

Tipped at 12/1 in our Value Bet column on Friday afternoon, the Mastercraftsman mare stayed on really well up the Knavesmire to get the better of Urban Artist.

This was just the fourth victory of her career and it paid a mighty compliment to Albaflora who beat her by seven lengths at Ascot last time out.

“We’re absolutely thrilled with her,” Balding said.

“That was a great run and it’s fantastic to get a win in a Group race with her.

“She relished the ground and was very impressive.

“I’m grateful to Jeff (Smith, owner) for keeping her in training.

“We might go for something like the Lillie Langtry (at Goodwood) with her, which would qualify her for the Ebor, but there are lots of options and the ground will be important.”

Keith Dalgleish’s Volatile Analyst returned to the Knavesmire to claim the seven-furlong William Hill Pick Your Places Handicap under Callum Rodriguez after a ninth-placed finish at the track on his seasonal reappearance.

The four-year-old started at 9/1 for the seven-runner contest and clung to the inside rail to take up the lead two furlongs from home, holding off a late challenge from Ralph Beckett’s Tomfre to prevail by a a length and three-quarters.

Full Result and free video replay

1st 6 Tribal Craft 10/1
2nd 7 Urban Artist 6/1

Winning Trainer: A M Balding | Winning Jockey: David Probert

