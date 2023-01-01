A review of the pick of the New Year's Day action from Tramore as well-touted Quais De Paris won the opening maiden hurdle.

Paris gets the job done in opener Quais De Paris won the opening David Flynn Construction Maiden Hurdle and was left at 25/1 in the sponsors' antepost market for the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle. Trainer Willie Mullins has won the Festival curtain-raiser a record seven times, including with Champagne Fever, Vautour and Douvan, who all ran in the Rich and Susannah Ricci pink and green silks carried by Quais De Paris, while Ireland's champion trainer already has this year's Supreme favourite in Facile Vega, who went odds-on for the race following Jet Powered's disappointing Newbury effort on Saturday.

However, Quais De Paris appears to have at least put his hat into the ring after recording an admittedly rather workmanlike success in the hands of Paul Townend. The red-hot jockey had the odds-on favourite (1/5) well placed throughout and, after hitting the front in spite of getting in close to the second-last flight, the son of Masked Marvel was ridden out to beat Birdie Or Bust (11/1) and Soldier Solid (80/1) by three and a quarter, and half a length. Mullins has now won the same Tramore maiden four years on the trot, including with Saint Roi (2020) and El Fabiolo last season. Townend said on Racing TV: "I think he won snugly enough to be honest. He had a lovely attitude for that ground (heavy), he kept finding for me. "I think we'll see big improvement the next day. It's proper heavy today - it's wet - but we're glad to be here and you're guaranteed nice ground coming here."

Hill pounces on Fortune error Mullins and Townend had to settle for second in the Jack De Bromhead Maiden Hurdle after their odds-on favourite Lisnagar Fortune made a bad mistake two out, handing the initiative to Cardamon Hill. Trained by Gordon Elliott, Cardamon Hill was gaining compensation for two runner-up efforts in bumpers and coped well with the testing ground to open his jumps account at the first time of asking under Jordan Gainford. The 13/2 shot was kept on the inside of the track throughout and although seemingly book for another second before Lisnagar Fortune's error, he stuck at it to score by nine lengths from the favourite, with 28/1 chance Lucky Zebo back in third.