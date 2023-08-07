Trainers' title: York key week in battle

We don’t make a great deal of fuss about the battle for the trainers’ title in this country.

Maybe it’s because it’s decided on prize-money rather than number of winners, meaning there’s only a handful of contenders every year (and that’s being generous) and ten or so races are likely to decide its destination. But as we bid farewell to Goodwood and prepare to welcome in the final summer festival of 2023 at York, we have a humdinger of a battle going on this season. Charlie Appleby has found defending the crown again altogether more difficult than winning it for the past two years and is regrouping, concentrating on his youth team and vowing to be back bigger and better than ever in 2024 No, this is a straight shoot-out between the Gosdens and Aidan O’Brien who between them won every championship from 2015 to 2020 inclusive.

Thady is a newcomer to this, in name at least, and sits alongside his dad on the licence but these are two established superpowers who head to the Knavesmire knowing it will be a pivotal week. At the time of writing the Gosdens, five-time champions which is one less than the master of Ballydoyle, lead the way by £109,000. But they need a good York. It could all start with a mouthwatering Anglo-Irish head-to-head in the Juddmonte International, which has £567,000 to the winner. Paddington, if he continues to thrive on his busy campaign, is pencilled in to lead the O’Brien charge – lying in wait is Mostahdaf who did a very convincing impression of being the best ten-furlong older horse around in winning the Prince Of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot. He wants quick ground, as Aidan feels Paddington does, and whisper it quietly but there is talk of a settled, warm run of weather in the second half of August. And no that’s not a bespoke John Kettley forecast or from the front page of the Daily Express. Desert Crown and King Of Steel are among the potential party poopers, the Gosdens could have a second string to their bow with Nashwa while Aidan has the likes of Auguste Rodin and Luxembourg to fall back on.

