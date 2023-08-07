Trainers' title: York key week in battle

We don’t make a great deal of fuss about the battle for the trainers’ title in this country.
Maybe it’s because it’s decided on prize-money rather than number of winners, meaning there’s only a handful of contenders every year (and that’s being generous) and ten or so races are likely to decide its destination.
But as we bid farewell to Goodwood and prepare to welcome in the final summer festival of 2023 at York, we have a humdinger of a battle going on this season.
Charlie Appleby has found defending the crown again altogether more difficult than winning it for the past two years and is regrouping, concentrating on his youth team and vowing to be back bigger and better than ever in 2024
No, this is a straight shoot-out between the Gosdens and Aidan O’Brien who between them won every championship from 2015 to 2020 inclusive.
Thady is a newcomer to this, in name at least, and sits alongside his dad on the licence but these are two established superpowers who head to the Knavesmire knowing it will be a pivotal week.
At the time of writing the Gosdens, five-time champions which is one less than the master of Ballydoyle, lead the way by £109,000. But they need a good York.
It could all start with a mouthwatering Anglo-Irish head-to-head in the Juddmonte International, which has £567,000 to the winner.
Paddington, if he continues to thrive on his busy campaign, is pencilled in to lead the O’Brien charge – lying in wait is Mostahdaf who did a very convincing impression of being the best ten-furlong older horse around in winning the Prince Of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot.
He wants quick ground, as Aidan feels Paddington does, and whisper it quietly but there is talk of a settled, warm run of weather in the second half of August. And no that’s not a bespoke John Kettley forecast or from the front page of the Daily Express.
Desert Crown and King Of Steel are among the potential party poopers, the Gosdens could have a second string to their bow with Nashwa while Aidan has the likes of Auguste Rodin and Luxembourg to fall back on.
There's £283,000 and change if you win the Yorkshire Oaks and….the Gosdens and O'Brien dominate the market again. The Clarehaven team have Betfred Oaks winner Soul Sister and Coronation Cup heroine Emily Upjohn to turn to – O’Brien the Epsom second and Irish Oaks winner Savethelastdance.
If Courage Mon Ami or Gregory turn up then team Gosden will have high hopes of snaring the £141,775 on offer for the Weatherbys Hamilton Lonsdale Cup, but they won’t pick up the same amount by landing the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Gimcrack Stakes as they don't have any entries. O’Brien could be represented by Johannes Brahms, His Majesty, Unquestionable or Henry Adams.
He also has Little Big Bear to chase the £283,550 first prize in the Coolmore Wootton Basset Nunthorpe Stakes should that be his route – again the Newmarket boys will watching on from the owners and trainers bar.
The Gosdens have a few to choose from for Saturday’s Sky Bet City Of York Stakes, worth the same amount, but at present Covey and Mostabshir are the shortest priced and available at 16/1.
But perhaps even more significant will be the big betting race of the entire week – the Sky Bet Ebor. There's £300,000 if you pass the post in front and Sweet William – with a four pounds penalty for emerging from the Goodwood gloom in front on Saturday – is favourite to do just that.
Owner Philippa Cooper said following his win at Newbury last month: "I don’t think he can get into the Ebor. I’m not an Ebor girl, anyway. I know my husband would love it though.”
And so would Johnny G. He was itching to roll those big dice as he spoke to the press in Sussex.
A busy week at York – it always is. That potential clash in the Juddmonte International is mouthwatering but the sub-plot, bubbling underneath of this battle to be crowned champion trainer, will be an ever-present.
There’s unlikely to be daylight between the two protagonists as they return to their respective base camps as the sun sets on the Knavesmire on Saturday August 26th before all roads lead to Doncaster and the Betfred St Leger where Gregory is favourite for the Gosdens ahead of Savethelastdance and Tower Of London for... guess who?
