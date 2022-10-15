Sporting Life
William Haggas and Charlie Appleby are fighting for the title
Trainers' title latest: William Haggas odds-on

By Sporting Life
15:43 · TUE October 11, 2022

William Haggas is now odds-on to be crowned champion trainer with QIPCO British Champions Day huge in his battle with Charlie Appleby.

The battle of the Newmarket trainers is set to be a highlight of the closing months of the Flat season - the curtain not coming down until New Year's Eve.

Appleby lead his rival by £80,269 going into Tuesday's fixtures but clearly Saturday's card at Ascot will have a big say in the destination of the title.

Haggas has Baaeed as a long odds-on favourite for the feature QIPCO Champion Stakes, Appleby's Adayar the main danger according to the betting.

Timeform Flat Offer

He has big players too in the Sprint and Fillies & Mares Stakes but Haggas has the numerical advantage and darts to throw at the closing Balmoral Handicap.

Haggas is 8/11 from even-money with Betfair and Paddy Power, and Barry Orr, spokesman for the former, said: " A fascinating sub plot to Champions Day is the trainers title battle and although it’s not over until the end of the year, prizemoney on Saturday will determine the outcome’.

‘’Of the two trainers, William Haggas looks to have the better hand and is now 8/11 favourite having been evens on Monday.’’

QIPCO British Champions Day entries

14:00 Qipco British Champions Sprint Stakes

Creative Force (Appleby)

Naval Crown (Appleby)

14:40 Qipco British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes

Eternal Pearl (Appleby)

Lilac Road (Haggas)

Sea La Rosa (Haggas)

15:20 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes (Sponsored By Qipco)

Modern Games (Appleby)

16:00 Qipco Champion Stakes

Adayar (Appleby)

Baaeed (Haggas)

Dubai Honour (Haggas)

My Prospero (Haggas)

16:40 Balmoral Handicap

Bashkirova (Haggas)

Millebosc (Haggas)

Montassib (Haggas)

Montatham (Haggas)

Protagonist (Haggas)

Sweet Believer (Haggas)

