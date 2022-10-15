William Haggas is now odds-on to be crowned champion trainer with QIPCO British Champions Day huge in his battle with Charlie Appleby.

The battle of the Newmarket trainers is set to be a highlight of the closing months of the Flat season - the curtain not coming down until New Year's Eve. Appleby lead his rival by £80,269 going into Tuesday's fixtures but clearly Saturday's card at Ascot will have a big say in the destination of the title. Haggas has Baaeed as a long odds-on favourite for the feature QIPCO Champion Stakes, Appleby's Adayar the main danger according to the betting.