William Haggas is now odds-on to be crowned champion trainer with QIPCO British Champions Day huge in his battle with Charlie Appleby.
The battle of the Newmarket trainers is set to be a highlight of the closing months of the Flat season - the curtain not coming down until New Year's Eve.
Appleby lead his rival by £80,269 going into Tuesday's fixtures but clearly Saturday's card at Ascot will have a big say in the destination of the title.
Haggas has Baaeed as a long odds-on favourite for the feature QIPCO Champion Stakes, Appleby's Adayar the main danger according to the betting.
He has big players too in the Sprint and Fillies & Mares Stakes but Haggas has the numerical advantage and darts to throw at the closing Balmoral Handicap.
Haggas is 8/11 from even-money with Betfair and Paddy Power, and Barry Orr, spokesman for the former, said: " A fascinating sub plot to Champions Day is the trainers title battle and although it’s not over until the end of the year, prizemoney on Saturday will determine the outcome’.
‘’Of the two trainers, William Haggas looks to have the better hand and is now 8/11 favourite having been evens on Monday.’’
Creative Force (Appleby)
Naval Crown (Appleby)
Eternal Pearl (Appleby)
Lilac Road (Haggas)
Sea La Rosa (Haggas)
Modern Games (Appleby)
Adayar (Appleby)
Baaeed (Haggas)
Dubai Honour (Haggas)
My Prospero (Haggas)
Bashkirova (Haggas)
Millebosc (Haggas)
Montassib (Haggas)
Montatham (Haggas)
Protagonist (Haggas)
Sweet Believer (Haggas)
