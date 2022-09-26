Real World looks set to bypass the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot as Saeed bin Suroor feels he “needs more time” following a setback.

The five-year-old scorched to victory in last season’s Hunt Cup from the wrong side of the track at Royal Ascot and went on to land a five-timer, which included a pair of Group Two prizes in the Prix Daniel Wildenstein and Zabeel Mile. At the top level this term, he has twice had the misfortune to play second fiddle to the unbeaten Baaeed – in the Lockinge and Queen Anne – but has not run since the Royal meeting. A general 10/1 chance for the QEII over a mile on Qipco British Champions day, Bin Suroor all but ruled out his stable star from the October 15 contest. “He has worked and he still needs time.” said the Godolphin handler. “He is not ready now to run. “As soon as he is, we will find a race for him. He won’t go to the QEII.”