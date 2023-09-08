Trainer quotes for Irish Champions Festival day one at Leopardstown

Roger Varian, King Of Steel: “We’ve been delighted with King Of Steel since the King George. He ticked over nicely for a couple of weeks afterwards and we built up his work heading towards the Irish Champion Stakes. I thought the King George was a very attritional race and he ran really well, but you’d be kidding yourself if you didn’t think he had a hard race, so we felt the extra two and a half weeks the Irish Champion Stakes gave us over the Juddmonte International was beneficial for a horse of his age and at this stage of his career. I think he’s been maturing and strengthening throughout the year and you won’t see the finished article maybe until next year, but his performances have shown you that he’s well up to performing (at this level) and we think he can only get better. He looks stronger now than he did three months ago and I think with a winter on his back he’ll be even stronger next year.”

Aidan O’Brien, Auguste Rodin, Luxembourg, Point Lonsdale: “We’re really happy with him, the circumstances are all different for this. It’s a mile and a quarter, quicker ground, he’s drawn in rather than out and we’ve been happy with him since Ascot. There’s a lot of things different this time. Ryan (Moore) felt him come off the bridle early last time and didn’t take a chance, he took the decision to protect him rather than damage him, which definitely wasn’t the wrong thing.

“Luxembourg is very well also since Ascot, we probably rode him a little bit forceful over a mile and a half on that ground, he’s not a mile and six horse, he’s a mile and a quarter horse that gets a mile and a half. He has done a lot of hard, strong work and seems in good form.”

Owen Burrows, Alflaila: “Touch wood, all has gone well and he’s had a nice prep from York,” said Burrows referring to his only start this season, a victory in the York Stakes. He’s not had a break as such, but he’s obviously had a nice spell between the two races. I’m not sure about it (bounce factor) to be truthful, but it certainly eliminates that possibility anyway. We’re all happy he goes there in good form and we’ll see on Saturday whether or not he’s good enough. He hadn’t run for a good few months when he went to York obviously, so he’s going to be sharper for it and he’s going to have to be. But he’s won his Group Threes and he’s won a Group Two and this is the logical next step up. There isn’t too much at home for him to go for and it’s sporting that Shadwell have supplemented him to give us a chance of being involved in another top, top race.”

Teddy Grimthorpe, Nashwa: “She came out of York really well, she’s bouncing, and she deserves to be there. Her York run was a rock-solid performance in every way and we’re delighted to be there. The BHA viewed her York run as a career-best, they put her up to 121 which is the second highest in the race. Hopefully, Leopardstown could suit her style.”

Fabrice Chappet, Onesto: “He [Frankie Dettori] has a bit of experience doesn’t he. He knows his way round. He was supposed to ride Onesto earlier this year and he has ridden for me in the past. I have no worries having Frankie aboard and we are all very happy about that. The first two in the Derby look decent and a Group One race is never easy. But I am happy with my horse and he has worked well since his race first time out in the Jacques le Marois, which was a good effort. It’s not easy for me to say at this stage and at this time of the year is when we get the chance to compare the three-year-olds and the older horses. Before they meet each other, I guess it is difficult to say. It is consistently a good race.”