“I hope we don’t get too much rain, but the intention is to run,” said Webber.

Saturday’s Grade Two, known as the West Yorkshire Hurdle, is set to feature former Stayers’ Hurdle winner Paisley Park – but with her allowances, Webber’s mare will receive plenty of weight.

A Cheltenham Festival winner in 2020, Indefatigable had a recent run on the Flat at Pontefract – and it was a successful mission, as she stayed on well to win by half a length.

“We managed to get a run on the Flat into her, and the thinking behind that was that in the past she’s tended to be better in the spring.

“This year we wanted to crank her up a little bit earlier, so we went to Pontefract, which worked out great, and hopefully it’s a springboard to the autumn.

“Looking at her rating and given the allowances she gets, she’s not far away from the best of them.”

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.