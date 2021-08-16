Sporting Life
Indefatigable starred at Cheltenham in March

Trainer Paul Webber wants Wetherby to stay dry for Indefatigable

By Sporting Life
15:43 · THU October 28, 2021

Paul Webber is one trainer who is hoping a deluge stays away from Wetherby before the bet365 Hurdle – in which he is set to run Indefatigable.

A Cheltenham Festival winner in 2020, Indefatigable had a recent run on the Flat at Pontefract – and it was a successful mission, as she stayed on well to win by half a length.

Saturday’s Grade Two, known as the West Yorkshire Hurdle, is set to feature former Stayers’ Hurdle winner Paisley Park – but with her allowances, Webber’s mare will receive plenty of weight.

“I hope we don’t get too much rain, but the intention is to run,” said Webber.

Timeform Horses To Follow

“We managed to get a run on the Flat into her, and the thinking behind that was that in the past she’s tended to be better in the spring.

“This year we wanted to crank her up a little bit earlier, so we went to Pontefract, which worked out great, and hopefully it’s a springboard to the autumn.

“Looking at her rating and given the allowances she gets, she’s not far away from the best of them.”

