Always to the fore in the Listed John Musker Fillies’ Stakes, Mise En Scene dug deep once passed in the closing stages and rallied to force a photo finish with the winner Shaara.

Given a 90-day break following her trip to the Curragh, she caught the eye when blowing away the cobwebs in the Atalanta Stakes at Sandown before going down by a nose when stepped up to 10 furlongs at Yarmouth most recently.

A Group Three winner in the Prestige Stakes as a two-year-old, the daughter of Siyouni was denied her place in the 1000 Guineas when spiking a temperature on the day of the Newmarket Classic, before struggling to land a blow when rerouted to the Irish equivalent.

“I thought she was very unlucky (at Yarmouth) and ran a super race,” said Ferguson.

“I was delighted to see her come back to form and show she is the filly we all knew she was.

“She was given a nice, positive ride and I think she showed she can stay further because she settles really well.

“Maybe she was a little bit rusty when the horses came past her and just needed that encouragement to kick on again, but I would expect her to improve for the run and she has come out of the race absolutely fantastic. We are looking forward to what’s next.

“I do think she is a top class filly and I think she could easily be worth a chance at the Qipco Fillies & Mares on Champions Day. I’m tempted having spoken to Sheikh Fahad and the Qatar team. I don’t think moving up to a mile and a half will be a problem at all.”

