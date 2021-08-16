There are several races, from a mile and a half to two miles, which the East Ilsley handler will look at, both at home and in France.

Quickthorn deserves to win a Pattern race on the evidence of his success at Salisbury – where he lost many lengths at the start yet was able to defeat last year’s St Leger runner-up Berkshire Rocco in the Persian Punch Conditions Stakes.

He had run a massive race on his previous start when going down by a head in the Ebor at York behind Sonnyboyliston, who has gone on to lift the Irish St Leger.

“We’ve got lots of little ideas. We might run him in a couple of weeks,” said Morrison.