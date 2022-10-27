After her impressive 5 ½-length victory against 2020 Breeders’ Cup Champion Order Of Australia (IRE) in the 1-mile Prix d’Ispahan, Ed Walker is favoring the US$2 million FanDuel Breeders’ Cup Mile (G1) over the US$2 million Maker’s Mark Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf (G1) for Dreamloper.

The winner of the Prix d’Ispahan (G1) and Prix du Moulin de Longchamp (G1) in France this year, the five-year-old daughter of Lope de Vega (IRE) is set to be Ed Walker’s first runner at the Breeders’ Cup.

Walker said: “I am sure that the 1 3/16-mile around two turns would be absolutely fine, but the trip is a slight concern. We know she stays 9-furlongs, and we also know she doesn’t stay 10-furlongs, so why send her, for potentially the last race of her career, to a race with a slight stamina question mark. We know she is one of the best milers in Europe with an official rating of 120, so the Breeders’ Cup Mile looks the race for her."

Quicker ground would be preferable but there are no major concerns with the going for Walker. He added: “I wouldn’t want it too soft, the faster the better. It is going to be sharper, but she is not slow, she has great gate speed, she will jump, she will travel, and the mile will help her settle which is the key to her and over this trip, she will be hitting the line strongly."

Saddling his first Breeders’ Cup runner will be a huge moment in Ed Walker’s 12-year training career, even more so given Dreamloper’s dam, Livia’s Dream (IRE), was the first filly he ever trained, also owned by Dreamloper’s breeder Oliva Hoare. Patience was rewarded with Livia’s Dream who secured black type success in November of her five-year-old career when landing the Wild Flower Stakes (Listed).

Knowing the family gave him confidence to keep Dreamloper in training.

He said: “Her dam’s best days were as a five-year-old, so it was an obvious decision to keep Dreamloper in training after finishing third in the Kingdom of Bahrain Sun Chariot Stakes (G1) last year. Livia’s Dream was like Dreamloper, a little exuberant with an amazing stride and the most ridiculous action. It really does help to know the family."

Despite Kieran Shoemark currently being sidelined due to injury, he is expected to be fit to ride Dreamloper. Walker credits Shoemark, who would also be having his first ride at the Breeders’ Cup, as being influential in her success this year.

He added: “Kieran Shoemark has been a star with this filly, he has ridden her impeccably and has got on with her extremely well."

The Breeders’ Cup has so far eluded Ed Walker and his team at Kingsdown Stables, and it is an opportunity he is relishing.

He said: “I’ve never had a runner in the Breeders’ Cup, it is one of the mega meetings around the world you dream of having runners at. It is a massive milestone to have a runner and one with a live chance. We really fancy her to run a big race and that is very special and exciting."