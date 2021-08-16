Caturra was a last-gasp winner of the Flying Childers over five furlongs at Doncaster last time out, catching Richard Hannon’s Molecomb winner Armor in the shadow of the post.

While he will be facing another furlong this weekend, the Mehmas colt does have a Listed win in Newbury’s Rose Bowl Stakes over that trip to his name.

“I’m very happy with Caturra and he’s been in great form since Doncaster,” said Cox.

“He’s won a Listed race over six furlongs already and as he’s in such good form I’m pleased we’ve got another option to look forward to.”