Caturra will represent Clive Cox in Saturday’s Juddmonte Middle Park Stakes at Newmarket – but Mill Reef winner Wings Of War is highly unlikely to run just seven days after his Newbury victory.
Caturra was a last-gasp winner of the Flying Childers over five furlongs at Doncaster last time out, catching Richard Hannon’s Molecomb winner Armor in the shadow of the post.
While he will be facing another furlong this weekend, the Mehmas colt does have a Listed win in Newbury’s Rose Bowl Stakes over that trip to his name.
“I’m very happy with Caturra and he’s been in great form since Doncaster,” said Cox.
“He’s won a Listed race over six furlongs already and as he’s in such good form I’m pleased we’ve got another option to look forward to.”
The race will, however, come too soon for Wings Of War.
“We confirmed him on Monday to give ourselves a bit of time,” said Cox.
“He ran an absolute blinder in the Mill Reef and he’s clearly going to benefit from a little bit longer than a week before he turns up at that level again, so it’s unlikely he’ll run.
“There’s not really anything else for him this season, but he’s an exciting horse for next year. We just wanted to give ourselves the choice at the confirmation stage.”
