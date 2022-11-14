Charles Byrnes’ six-year-old won a brace of Grade Two novice hurdles at Cheltenham in November and December last season – beating Paul Nicholls’ Gelino Bello in both of them, with the runner-up going on to win a Grade One at Aintree.

Unfortunately he then picked up an injury which ruled him out of the major meetings in the spring, and while Byrnes confirmed the plan was to stay hurdling, he will not be seen until next year.

“It will be the other side of Christmas now, he just had a wee setback again a few weeks ago,” Byrnes told Sky Sports Racing at Plumpton on Monday, where the trainer had two runners.

“He’s being ridden out again, but it will be after Christmas now.

“He’ll stay over hurdles this season.”