Blazing Khal - has Albert Bartlett target
Blazing Khal won't be seen until the New Year

Trainer Charles Byrnes forced to delay Blazing Khal’s return to action

By Sporting Life
14:08 · MON November 14, 2022

Blazing Khal has met with another minor setback which will delay his return until after the festive period.

Charles Byrnes’ six-year-old won a brace of Grade Two novice hurdles at Cheltenham in November and December last season – beating Paul Nicholls’ Gelino Bello in both of them, with the runner-up going on to win a Grade One at Aintree.

Unfortunately he then picked up an injury which ruled him out of the major meetings in the spring, and while Byrnes confirmed the plan was to stay hurdling, he will not be seen until next year.

“It will be the other side of Christmas now, he just had a wee setback again a few weeks ago,” Byrnes told Sky Sports Racing at Plumpton on Monday, where the trainer had two runners.

“He’s being ridden out again, but it will be after Christmas now.

“He’ll stay over hurdles this season.”

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

