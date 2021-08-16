Knicks Go and Essential Quality give the Eclipse Award-winning trainer a formidable hand in the showpiece event at Del Mar on Saturday week – and Cox is in no doubt as to what victory in the $6million contest would mean.

He said: “I don’t look back a lot on what we have achieved.

“I think training horses is a lot like an NFL football coach – it’s fun to win a game, and when you win a race you can enjoy it for about 15 minutes, and then you have to start getting some ideas ready in regards to mapping out a schedule.

“It’s demanding, it’s thrilling, it’s fun and I enjoy it. But it is a lot of work, and I don’t really think too much about what we have accomplished as opposed to moving forward and trying to do bigger and better things.

“There’s a lot of things we’d like to do, and one of them is the Breeders’ Cup Classic. It’s a huge race here in America. It’s something we have only had one chance in (so far) – we ran Owendale a couple of years ago, and he didn’t fare very well, so hopefully we can be a little more effective next Saturday.”