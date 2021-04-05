Horse Racing
Paul Townend will miss the Irish Grand National due to a foot injury

Paul Townend to have further checks on foot injury after Fairyhouse fall

By Sporting Life
17:11 · MON April 05, 2021

Paul Townend will see a doctor later this week to determine the extent of a foot injury picked up at Fairyhouse on Sunday.

Townend – who is due to partner second-favourite Burrows Saint in the Randox Grand National at Aintree – was riding Egality Mans for Willie Mullins in the Colm Quinn BMW Novice Hurdle when departing at the third-last, bringing down stablemate Power Of Pause ridden by Bryan Cooper, who escaped injury.

He was taken to Blanchardstown Hospital for precautionary X-rays and missed his mounts on Irish National day.

Giving an update on Monday after Stormy Ireland won the Underwriting Exchange Hurdle, in which Townend was replaced by Danny Mullins, Mullins said: “He’s going to have another visit with his doctor during the week.

“We’ll take it bit by bit and see how he goes before we make any further decisions. That’s where we are.”

Townend started the week 10 winners clear (95-85) of Rachael Blackmore in defence of his Irish jump jockeys’ title, with the championship set to conclude with the final day of the Punchestown Festival on May 1.

