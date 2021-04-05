Horse Racing
Paul Townend will miss the Irish Grand National due to a foot injury

Paul Townend ruled out of Irish Grand National day after Sunday fall

By Sporting Life
08:24 · MON April 05, 2021

Champion jockey Paul Townend has been ruled out of his rides on BoyleSports Irish Grand National day at Fairyhouse.

Townend is awaiting further scans to assess damage to a foot injury he picked up in a fall on Sunday.

He was riding Egality Mans for Willie Mullins in the Grade Two Colm Quinn BMW Novice Hurdle when coming down three flights from home, bringing down stablemate Power Of Pause ridden by Bryan Cooper, who escaped injury.

Townend was taken to Blanchardstown Hospital for precautionary x-rays but an update on Sunday evening from the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board’s chief medical officer Dr Jennifer Pugh, posted on the IHRB’s Twitter account, said: “Paul Townend is waiting on a further scan to assess a foot injury sustained at Fairyhouse this afternoon and he will not be riding at Fairyhouse tomorrow (Monday).”

Townend was due to ride the well-fancied Agusta Gold for Mullins in the Irish National along with Stormy Ireland in the Underwriting Exchange Hurdle and Easy Game in the Devenish Chase.

Sky Bet paying SEVEN places on the Irish Grand National

