Richard Fahey column: Glorious Goodwood team

Toro Strike leads the Musley Bank challenge on the Qatar Goodwood Festival in Tuesday's Unibet Lennox Stakes. Check out our columnist's thoughts.

I’m heading down to the Qatar Goodwood Festival which is always a great week. I hope the worst of the weather is now behind us and it will be great to have one of big festivals back with a large crowd in there. The atmosphere will return and it would be tremendous if we could have a winner or two.

Tuesday 3.00 Toro Strike

He likes this track which is a plus but needs to bounce back after disappointing in the John O’Gaunt Stakes at Haydock. I wouldn’t want the ground to get any softer for him either and that’s a slight concern but he’s in good form at home which is encouraging as he’s in very deep here.

Wednesday 3.35 Space Traveller

I was delighted when he got back to winning ways at York two starts ago and was very happy with him going into the Summer Mile at Ascot next time. However, he didn’t run quite as I expected so we’re back on the retrieval mission. This is a genuine shot-to-nothing in Group One company and clearly we’re up against it but we felt it was a worth a go. I think he’ll be OK on the ground if its still in the soft side come Wednesday but we won’t know for sure until the stalls open. 4.10 La Feile

She finished strongly to make a winning debut at Beverley and we were very pleased with her there. We’ve been struggling to find races for her since so it made sense to come and try our hand in this valuable pot. I’m just slightly worried that five furlongs at Goodwood will be on the sharp side for her, I hope she can hang onto their tails before finishing off well again.

5.20 International Dream