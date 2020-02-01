Tough Notebook sees off Cash Back in Irish Arkle

Henry de Bromhead's charge had lowered the colours of Fakir D'Oudairies over Christmas when he announced himself as a novice of the highest order and a rematch was on the cards.

However, Joseph O'Brien felt the ground was too quick for Fakir D'Oudairies and decided to skip the race, with Notebook, who was very keen on his way to the start, sent off the 5-4 favourite.

Notebook usually races prominently and Rachael Blackmore was content to let Cash Back make the running, but it soon became apparent only the market leader was going well enough to pose a threat to the pacesetter.

As Blackmore's mount jumped into the lead, the question was whether his exertions to post had left a mark, but he stuck on well to win by three-quarters of a length.

Blackmore said: "He's such a pleasure to ride. He attacks his fences, but he's well able to shorten as well. He's class.

"It felt like I was in front too soon, but he was ahead at the right place anyway."