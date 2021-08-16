tote Celebration Mile report: Lavender's Blue beats Benbatl

Lavender's Blue, a 20/1 selection for Ben Linfoot, claimed the biggest win of her career in the tote Celebration Mile at Goodwood.
Favourite Benbatl was slowly away under Oisin Murphy but made headway and was in front three furlongs out.
However he was tracked throughout by Rob Hornby aboard the winner who threw down a determined challenge.
For a stride or two it seemed as thought he market leader would repel it but Amanda Perrett's charge overhauled her rival in the shadows of the post to score by a head.
