tote Celebration Mile preview & tips: Who will win Saturday's big race?

The tote Celebration Mile is the feature race on Saturday. So who is going to win the Goodwood showpiece?
A race that revolves around BENBATL who can prove a cut above his rivals. He's a three-time Group One winner running in a Group Two without a penalty.
He has a long absence to overcome but goes particularly well fresh and Saeed bin Suroor has his team in decent form. Oisin Murphy takes the ride and there shouldn't be too much pressure on the lead.
If he is given an easy time of it he'll prove very hard to beat.
Greenham winner Chindit is dropping in class having run in the 2000 Guineas, St James's Palace Stakes and Prix Jacques Le Marois on his last three starts and is respected along with fellow three-year-old Mutasaabeq.
But Benbatl is seven pounds clear on Timeform ratings and if anywhere near his best on Saturday, will be very hard to peg back.