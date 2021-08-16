tote Celebration Mile preview & tips: Who will win Saturday's big race?

The tote Celebration Mile is the feature race on Saturday. So who is going to win the Goodwood showpiece?

tote Celebration Mile best bet

A race that revolves around BENBATL who can prove a cut above his rivals. He's a three-time Group One winner running in a Group Two without a penalty. He has a long absence to overcome but goes particularly well fresh and Saeed bin Suroor has his team in decent form. Oisin Murphy takes the ride and there shouldn't be too much pressure on the lead.

"If he's fit and on song, he'll beat these" | Best bets for Goodwood and Newmarket