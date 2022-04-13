Leading trainers William Haggas and John Gosden, plus Amy Starkey, Managing Director for the East Region for the Jockey Club, have welcomed the news British and Irish racing will participate in 17 World Pool events in 2022.

As a collaboration of global Totes, World Pool enables racing fans from all over the globe to bet into a single pool. This creates huge liquidity. Competitive races are the key for the World Pool, ideally with 12 or more runners but with a minimum of seven in order to activate all the different exotic bet types which are so popular globally. This has been a problem area for racing in Britain and Starkey said: "Field sizes are crucial to ensure all the bet types are available to racing fans. For example, some of the bets, like the Swinger/Quinella Place (picking two in the first three) need at least seven runners to operate and are hugely popular around the world. For this reason we do everything we can to ensure races on World Pool days have at least seven runners, which in turn maximises the contribution World Pool can make back into the sport. "At The Jockey Club we have worked hard to make sure the programme and prizemoney on offer will encourage runners, and I’m sure all the racecourses involved have done the same. Looking ahead to QIPCO 2000 Guineas Day we have increased the prize money on the day by £250,000 since 2021 and optimised the race programme by boosting the value of main handicaps on the card to £100,000 and making them early closers and introducing the Listed Kilvington Stakes which has always attracted a large field."

Gosden added: "The problem with our racing now is that we have become a nursery for horses to go elsewhere in the world. Anything rated 95-plus is gone right after Ascot. They're not there the following year. "So we talk about field sizes, which is right - how do you get the depth of field in the Prince of Wales's Stakes - average field size about six or seven runners? We have that problem. But without internationalising we're going to go nowhere. "We have a Gambling Commission coming right down the road like a bullet between the eyes. To me, I'm not interested in gambling. But without it, we don't exist. We've become quite parochial here, quite pleased with ourselves. And unless we internationalise the betting industry rather than just sending our best horses around the world, we will just wither on the vine." Haggas feels the World Pool is something the whole sport should rally around adding: “My God how exciting it could be? Spreading around the world the message of how good our racing is. These pools are going to be absolutely fantastic. "There's no doubt that British racing is... sliding. I can't think of anything more exciting happening in the latter stages of my training career than this and I think it's essential that we all get behind it.