Five 10/1 co-favourites head the antepost betting for the Sky Bet Chase at Doncaster with the sponsors highlighting the potential competitiveness of the renewal.
Nicky Henderson's Dusart, Paul Nicholls' Enrilo and Threeunderthrufive, Willie Mullins' Mr Incredible, and Sam Thomas' Stolen Silver are the quintet that have been priced up at 10/1 following the release of the 39 entries on Tuesday.
On this week's Get Stuck In programme, available to watch now on YouTube, below, Patrick Mullins spoke of Mr Incredible and his upcoming schedule.
He said: "There's just some huge pots over in England, huge prizemoney in handicap chases on the weekend week in week out. He's in at Warwick on Saturday and we've entered him in the Sky Bet Chase at Doncaster as well.
"He has lots of options, but if we're happy with him he'll probably go to Warwick first."
Ga Law, Into Overdrive, Percussion, Good Boy Bobbby, Demachine and Aye Right are also amongst the entries for Doncaster.
Sky Bet spokesman Michael Shinners said: "It's a terrific initial entry for the Sky Bet Chase and that's why our traders have come up with five co-favourites at 10/1.
"The Mullins horse is obviously an interesting possible and we'll see if he runs at Warwick this weekend, while Dusart looks a handicap chaser going places.
"We'll see how things shape up at the five-day stage but with 39 entered up over two weeks out it looks like being a super race and we're excited to see how it all turns out."
