Nicky Henderson's Dusart, Paul Nicholls' Enrilo and Threeunderthrufive, Willie Mullins' Mr Incredible, and Sam Thomas' Stolen Silver are the quintet that have been priced up at 10/1 following the release of the 39 entries on Tuesday.

On this week's Get Stuck In programme, available to watch now on YouTube, below, Patrick Mullins spoke of Mr Incredible and his upcoming schedule.

He said: "There's just some huge pots over in England, huge prizemoney in handicap chases on the weekend week in week out. He's in at Warwick on Saturday and we've entered him in the Sky Bet Chase at Doncaster as well.

"He has lots of options, but if we're happy with him he'll probably go to Warwick first."