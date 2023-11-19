Tony Keenan tips: Macs Charm appeals in Troytown Handicap Chase

Welcome to a new column that will cover the big Sundays in Irish racing along with a few other Festival days and thanks for reading. There is no intention to reinvent the punting wheel and the hope is to apply the KISS (Keep It Simple, Stupid!) approach: find some good bets and hope that variance plays along over time.

The feature race at Navan today, the Troytown Handicap Chase at 2.30, may be sponsored by Bar One Racing but it is very much in association with Gordon Elliott, the trainer with 15 of the 21 runners.

The rights and wrongs of that and what it says about Irish racing are open to discussion and one can see both sides; the trainer made a robust defence of his approach in an interview yesterday, saying that the race would be a thin affair without his runners, and he wasn’t preventing anything from running as the field didn’t fill though at the same time something just feels off about it.

Coko Beach looks the most interesting of his, albeit perhaps more from a place point-of-view. He shaped well when third in the Munster National last month when returning from a break and the way that race was run worked against this strong stayer, the second circuit run around 12 seconds faster than the first by my hand timings.

He ran a number of good races in similar contests last season, including when fourth in this race and the Thyestes, shaping better than the result on both occasions, before winning the Grand National Trial at Punchestown, but having gone up in the weights for that win he is vulnerable to an improver.

I am hoping one of those improvers might be the selection, MACS CHARM, though there are caveats with his readiness and jumping, which means he is a win-only pick despite some advantageous each-way terms.