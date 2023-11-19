Tony Keenan tips: Macs Charm appeals in Troytown Handicap Chase

The leading Irish expert kicks off his brand new Sunday column with a selection in the Troytown Handicap Chase at Navan.
1pt win Macs Charm in 2.30 Navan at 14/1 (General)
Welcome to a new column that will cover the big Sundays in Irish racing along with a few other Festival days and thanks for reading. There is no intention to reinvent the punting wheel and the hope is to apply the KISS (Keep It Simple, Stupid!) approach: find some good bets and hope that variance plays along over time.
The feature race at Navan today, the Troytown Handicap Chase at 2.30, may be sponsored by Bar One Racing but it is very much in association with Gordon Elliott, the trainer with 15 of the 21 runners.
The rights and wrongs of that and what it says about Irish racing are open to discussion and one can see both sides; the trainer made a robust defence of his approach in an interview yesterday, saying that the race would be a thin affair without his runners, and he wasn’t preventing anything from running as the field didn’t fill though at the same time something just feels off about it.
Coko Beach looks the most interesting of his, albeit perhaps more from a place point-of-view. He shaped well when third in the Munster National last month when returning from a break and the way that race was run worked against this strong stayer, the second circuit run around 12 seconds faster than the first by my hand timings.
He ran a number of good races in similar contests last season, including when fourth in this race and the Thyestes, shaping better than the result on both occasions, before winning the Grand National Trial at Punchestown, but having gone up in the weights for that win he is vulnerable to an improver.
I am hoping one of those improvers might be the selection, MACS CHARM, though there are caveats with his readiness and jumping, which means he is a win-only pick despite some advantageous each-way terms.
After showing some promise in maiden hurdles, he was very progressive in handicap hurdles in early 2022, winning three times and looking well-suited by testing ground; yesterday was tough going at Navan as I can attest, navigating the car park a challenge as well as out on the track!
All of his wins then came around two-and-a-half miles though he shaped like three miles would suit but his sole try at that distance over hurdles came at Punchestown at the end of a busy season when possibly over-the-top on drying ground.
Connections again kept him to intermediate trips for his initial chase starts but he ran out an impressive winner when upped to an extended three miles on handicap chase debut at Fairyhouse on Irish Grand National day, travelling powerfully through the race and finishing strongly, albeit putting in some hairy jumps along the way.
The form can be knocked by the fact that he beat a pair of 11-year-olds, but they pulled a long way clear of the fourth and the one of those older horses has since been narrowly beaten in a valuable race at Punchestown and won the Cork National.
Fitness needs to be taken on trust, but these are the sort of races that should suit him, and I expect him to be at least competitive in them this season.
The rest of the card is more of the watch and learn variety. The half-million mare Qaulimita will be a fascinating watch in the closing Listed bumper though Only By Night will test her after an easy win on stable debut at Limerick, Gavin Cromwell and Derek O’Connor having a good record when linking up in these races.
Cromwell looks to have another leading chance with Bioluminescence in the maiden hurdle though Willie Mullins runs a privately bought ex-French hurdling debutant in that. Navan has not been his preferred track to launch his better novices in recent years, however.
Published at 0910 GMT on 19/11/23
