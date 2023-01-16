Connections of the versatile Tommy’s Oscar have decided to bypass a defence of his New One Unibet Hurdle title at Haydock on Saturday, but he could head to Doncaster next weekend for the Watch Off The Fence On attheraces.com Lightning Novices’ Chase

However, trainer Ann Hamilton and her husband Ian have decided to rule out the Cheltenham Festival. The eight-year-old has won eight of his 15 starts over hurdles and has won one and been runner-up in two of his three starts over fences. Tommy’s Oscar has shown plenty of aptitude for chasing, despite being held by Banbridge in a Grade Two at Cheltenham in November, and narrowly failing to concede weight to Since Day One on his last outing at Newcastle. In between those outings, he was back over hurdles, though no match for Constitution Hill when last of five in the Fighting Fifth at his local track.

The Hamiltons, who also own Tommy’s Oscar, have ruled out a crack at the Arkle, however. Ian Hamilton said: “We are not going to Cheltenham, no way. If we were going anywhere, we’d go Aintree on a flatter track. The undulating track at Cheltenham wouldn’t suit him and it is going to be a hot Arkle. “I just think Aintree would suit him better. He’s in fine fettle now, but we’re definitely not going to the Arkle.” Tommy’s Oscar won three handicap hurdles last winter before completing a four-timer in the Grade Two at Haydock. With a cold snap forecast this week and the possibility of jumps racing facing another hiatus, Hamilton will enter Tommy’s Oscar over fences, with the Lightning Novices’ Chase on the agenda. Hamilton added: “We are not sure if it is the right thing to do, but we will stay chasing with him and while we looked at the Haydock race, we decided we will go chasing at Doncaster next week for that £50,000 race. He has to go where he has the best chance of picking up some prize money.”