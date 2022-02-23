The seven-year-old has proven to be a real money-spinner for Northumberland-based Ian and Ann Hamilton, winning four consecutive races and rising 18lb to an official rating of 156 in the process.

The son of Oscar has been a revelation since being dropped to two miles and underlined his improvement when taking the Grade Two Champion Hurdle Trial at Haydock last month, beating Global Citizen by five lengths.

Owner Ian Hamilton, whose trainer wife Ann needs just one more winner to match last season’s record total of 12, is in two minds about the Champion Hurdle, but is leaning towards a tilt at the extended two-mile championship race on March 15.

“We don’t know what to do. Brian Hughes rode a winner for us the other day (Bavington Bob) and I was asking him, as he is experienced and knows what it takes,” said Hamilton.

“He said that if you have a chance to go, then go.

“But while Tommy’s Oscar has won four races very easily, he has never beaten a Champion Hurdle horse. That is not to say he cannot, because he travels well and he is an improver.

“It is a long way for us to go – it is like a three-day job – and we are farmers and we will have to find someone to look after the job here.

“So, we were thinking the Morebattle, with top weight, would be easier.”