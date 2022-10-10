Having improved 17lbs in the process, he earned a shot at the Unibet Champion Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival and while that didn’t go entirely to plan (he came home ninth behind Honeysuckle) Hamilton, who owns Tommy’s Oscar and acts as assistant trainer to his wife Ann, feels that his charge will have plenty more to offer over both codes in the season ahead.

The seven year old enjoyed a season to remember last term and having started on an official rating of 139 he went on to win four straight races, including the Grade Two Champion Hurdle Trial at Haydock Park in January.

Hamilton said: “He jumps well enough and ran in point to points before we got him. He looked good the other day when Danny (McMenamin, jockey) schooled him and he was very quick over his obstacles. I don’t think there’s going to be many runners which will be the only trouble, as he may be a bit keen.

“Brian Hughes’ mount will be running (Geronimo) and you’d think he’ll try and slow it down to make Tommy keen. I’ve just been chatting to Danny about it and he said to try a ring bit on him, but it’s a bit of a day to try that!

“He beat Geronimo at Doncaster last year with a similar sort of weight difference, except this time Geronimo has had a lot more experience over fences. I don’t think he’s beaten a lot but he’s done it well enough, so it will be a tough test. If he’s fit enough we’re hopeful he can concede the weight (17lbs).

“Carlisle is a smashing place to start a jumper off, he likes a flat track really but Carlisle is the ideal place to start him. It’s tough finding an ideal race for him, this is the only race we could find for him and he’s got to give away lots of weight. It’s not his track – he likes flat tracks like Haydock and Doncaster – but the fences are very inviting and it’s a great place to start him off.

“We’ll draw a line through Cheltenham. I don’t think he liked 65,000 people shouting in his ear, because he ran away at the start and then he ran away in another race and into the back of another horse. Everything went wrong and we’ve never had any luck going down south."

Meanwhile, Hamilton added that he still keen to explore options over hurdles with the son of Oscar, with the Grade One Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle in November a possible target after a couple of outings over fences.

He explained: “We were in two minds whether to look at the hurdle race at Aintree on Grand Sefton day as it’s an easy two and a half there, but we’ve decided against it. The idea is to run him in the Fighting Fifth as we’re just down the road, but we’ll try him over fences first. If he goes alright on Thursday we’ll go again to Carlisle for a valuable graduation chase (November 7th) and then we’ll look at Newcastle.”

