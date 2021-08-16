Jockey Tom Scudamore is confident there is further improvement to come from Adagio, who he believes has a strong chance of striking gold in the Unibet International Hurdle at Cheltenham on Saturday.

The David Pipe-trained four-year-old will bid to enhance his Unibet Champion Hurdle credentials by providing the Pond House Stables trainer with his second success in the Grade Two - 14 years after Osana secured the first in 2007. Adagio established himself as one of the leading juveniles last season after claiming the Grade One Finale Juvenile Hurdle at Chepstow before finishing second in the JCB Triumph Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival and the Doom Bar Anniversary 4 Y O Juvenile Hurdle at Aintree. And while horses can often struggle to step out of the juvenile ranks, Adagio acquitted himself well on his return when finding only West Cork too strong at Cheltenham last month in the Grade Three Unibet Greatwood Handicap Hurdle (free replay below).

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

With that run under his belt, Scudamore believes the Bryan Drew and Professor Caroline Tisdall-owned gelding can take another step forward by adding his name to the roll of honour in the extended two mile prize. He said: “I’ve not sat on him since he ran so well at Cheltenham in the Greatwood which was a big run off top weight. He loves Cheltenham around both the Old Course and the New Course, which we are on this time. “He improved all last season and his last run suggests he seems to be getting better. I’d like to think he has an outstanding chance in the International.

“He has still got to prove it again to make it up into a Champion Hurdle contender but he took a massive step in the right direction stepping out of juvenile company for the first time last time out. “I’d like to think the way he is going forward there is no reason why he can’t take another step forward, but the proof will be in the pudding. It is always hard for a juvenile stepping out of that company. Some don’t cope with it and some do and he clearly has done.” Adagio made a winning British debut at Warwick just over 12 months ago, but Scudamore admits that at that time he did not expect him to be lining up in the Triumph Hurdle in March. He explained: “I thought at that stage (when he won at Warwick) that he was a nice horse that I would have imagined we were probably thinking more as a Fred Winter horse than a Triumph Hurdle one.

“After his first run at Cheltenham when he got beaten, the way he improved in such a short space of time suggested that he then might be a Triumph Hurdle horse and there was no reason not to go down that route. “Winning the Grade One at Chepstow was the highlight last season, though he ran a cracking race at Cheltenham in the Triumph Hurdle. “He ran well at Aintree but I don’t think he was at his best there as it was a short turnaround after Cheltenham. He had an interrupted preparation before Cheltenham and the fact he ran so well both there and at Aintree is a great testament to the horse.”

Siruh Du Luc has winning form at Cheltenham