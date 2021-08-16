ADAGIO (David Pipe) Click here for full profile and to add to My Stable We've got to start off with Adagio, a Grade One winner as a juvenile last year. Obviously it's much harder when they're stepping out of four-year-old company but we've got high hopes for him. He'll start off in the Greatwood Hurdle by the sound of things and the rest of his season we'll plan from there. He's got the size and scope - if he isn't going to make it to the level over hurdles that we really want - he could go and jump a fence with the allowances. Whether he goes down the Champion Hurdle route, or the 'Well Chief route' and ends up in the Sporting Life Arkle, we'll see. He's summered very well and showed a great deal of ability last year, including finishing second at Cheltenham and Aintree behind two very good horses. SIRUH DU LAC (David Pipe) Click here for full profile and to add to My Stable He has been very unlucky with injury and Friday was a good starting off point for him as he's still a novice over hurdles. I thought he ran with some encouragement and the rest of his season will probably lie over fences. Last season we had the disaster at Cheltenham where he over-jumped at the first, then picked up an injury. And that was that for the season. But you'd like to think he could take top rank back over fences.

Timeform Horses To Follow: 2021/22 National Hunt Season Preview

CLOTH CAP (Jonjo O'Neill) Click here for full profile and to add to My Stable He was so good for me last season and obviously a great spare to pick up. It was a real pleasure to ride what sadly turned out to be one of Trevor Hemmings' last big winners. Hopefully his colours can stay within the sport to continue his legacy after being such a great supporter of National Hunt racing over the years. Cloth Cap started this season off a lot higher mark than last year but he had his wind done which was causing him a problem in the Grand National. I hadn't heard anything until then but that obviously stopped him from running his race at Aintree. He started his campaign on Saturday and ran really well. His season will be geared around a return to the National and he's young enough to have another cracking year. GERICAULT ROQUE (David Pipe) Click here for full profile and to add to My Stable He won twice last year, winning a maiden hurdle at Plumpton and then a conditional jockeys' race around Sandown under Fergus Gillard. He's done his winning so far over two miles but I'm sure he'll get further. He's a great big, handsome chaser and he's schooled very well. He's one under the radar and one I think a lot of.