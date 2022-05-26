Marquand would have ridden Lysander, but has become available now William Haggas has diverted the three-year-old away from Epsom and towards Royal Ascot.

Hills explained the decision to replace usual pilot Marco Ghiani with Marquand in his William Hill blog and said: “Marco has done nothing wrong on him in his first three starts, but we just felt we should try to get someone with a little bit more experience.

“We all know how well Tom is riding at the moment. He’s in great form, is riding with huge confidence, and those are things you can’t beat really. We’re really looking forward to having him in the saddle next Saturday.”

Sonny Liston has not tasted success since impressing at Sandown on debut, but following an encouraging performance at Chester last time, Hills is hoping he can outrun his current odds of 50-1.

Hills continued: “He’s run pretty well on both starts this season and we just thought we’d give it a crack. That (50-1) might be a bit harsh on his chances because I’d like to think he’s got a strong each-way chance and I certainly don’t see him as being there to make up the numbers.

“He’s a beautiful mover and he would have learnt plenty going around Chester, so we’re really looking forward to it. What a year to be involved with the Platinum Jubilee and it’s an event myself and the whole yard are really excited about.

“While his runs at Newmarket and Chester have been more than respectable, I’d have thought there is a lot more he can give. They went no gallop in the Feilden and so the race turned into a bit of a sprint which didn’t really suit, while at Chester he didn’t really handle the track.

“Everything came a bit quick for him and so the fact he was still able to finish as close as he did was most encouraging.”

