Tom Marquand: Five to follow for the 2025 Flat season

ALMAQAM – It felt like he never got a clear rub of the green last year but he’s a lovely horse. He wants a bit of cut in the ground and hopefully Ed Walker can have a big season with him.

ALOBAYYAH – She’s a Ghaiyyath filly who won at Yarmouth last October. She won well and could be anything this year, she’s a nice big rangy filly and I expect a good year from her.

BIG MOJO – In theory he should be even better at three than he was at two. He’s exceptionally fast and he ended the year with a good run in the Breeders’ Cup. He should be an exciting horse for the year ahead.

CROWN OF OAKS – He ran once last year and then ran at Newbury the other day where he was unlucky, they came to the stands’ side and he had no room, but he’s a lovely horse for the season ahead.

ECONOMICS – He’s back again and he’s exceptionally talented. Obviously he won an Irish Champion Stakes but I really hope we haven’t seen the best of him yet.