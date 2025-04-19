Tom Marquand: Five to follow for the 2025 Flat season

Top jockey Tom Marquand gives us five horses to follow for the 2025 Flat season.
ALMAQAM – It felt like he never got a clear rub of the green last year but he’s a lovely horse. He wants a bit of cut in the ground and hopefully Ed Walker can have a big season with him.
ALOBAYYAH – She’s a Ghaiyyath filly who won at Yarmouth last October. She won well and could be anything this year, she’s a nice big rangy filly and I expect a good year from her.
BIG MOJO – In theory he should be even better at three than he was at two. He’s exceptionally fast and he ended the year with a good run in the Breeders’ Cup. He should be an exciting horse for the year ahead.
CROWN OF OAKS – He ran once last year and then ran at Newbury the other day where he was unlucky, they came to the stands’ side and he had no room, but he’s a lovely horse for the season ahead.
ECONOMICS – He’s back again and he’s exceptionally talented. Obviously he won an Irish Champion Stakes but I really hope we haven’t seen the best of him yet.
More from Sporting Life
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.