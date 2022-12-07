Both riders took out a leg each to claim 12 points, and crucially both had a fourth-place finish to sperate themselves from the chasing pack headed by local riders Derek Leung and Vincent Ho (12 points), and each bank a cheque for HK$350,000 (approx. £37,000).

Speaking after the IJC presentation, Marquand said: “I’ve really enjoyed being here the last couple of years, but you couldn’t help feel that I’d only got two-thirds of the way there. Tonight, with having fans back here and all the build-up beforehand, it’s mega, and to finish joint first with Silvestre [De Sousa] is pretty epic. He’s somebody I’ve looked up to at home as a multiple time champion jockey, and he’s been the epitome of somebody who works extremely hard. It’s a huge honour to have won it alongside him.

“I have to pinch myself a lot of the time. This is my third year riding here and I was told yesterday I’m still the youngest one here, which seems pretty mind blowing! I’m extremely grateful for these opportunities and it’s amazing to be back here in Hong Kong.”