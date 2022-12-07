After four spectacular legs of racing at Happy Valley on Wednesday night, Tom Marquand and Silvestre de Sousa shared top honours in the 2022 LONGINES International Jockeys’ Championship.
Both riders took out a leg each to claim 12 points, and crucially both had a fourth-place finish to sperate themselves from the chasing pack headed by local riders Derek Leung and Vincent Ho (12 points), and each bank a cheque for HK$350,000 (approx. £37,000).
Speaking after the IJC presentation, Marquand said: “I’ve really enjoyed being here the last couple of years, but you couldn’t help feel that I’d only got two-thirds of the way there. Tonight, with having fans back here and all the build-up beforehand, it’s mega, and to finish joint first with Silvestre [De Sousa] is pretty epic. He’s somebody I’ve looked up to at home as a multiple time champion jockey, and he’s been the epitome of somebody who works extremely hard. It’s a huge honour to have won it alongside him.
“I have to pinch myself a lot of the time. This is my third year riding here and I was told yesterday I’m still the youngest one here, which seems pretty mind blowing! I’m extremely grateful for these opportunities and it’s amazing to be back here in Hong Kong.”
For De Sousa, today’s triumph marked a second IJC title, having previously taken top honours in 2018, as well as finishing runner-up in 2017. De Sousa said: “I’m just delighted. It’s my second time winning and I finished placed another time. In the last leg I just felt the crowd and although it was a long last half furlong, thank God he got his head down and we gave it everything.”
UK-based jockeys Ryan Moore and Hollie Doyle didn’t leave Happy Valley empty-handed either, with Moore coming home in front aboard Medic Elite in the second race of the night and Doyle pouncing late on Spirited Express in the finale. Neither races were part of the IJC.
The next stop is Sha Tin on Sunday for the LONGINES Hong Kong International Races, where four Group 1s worth over £10 million will be contested by horses from Hong Kong, Japan, Australia, Singapore, France, Germany and Ireland.
