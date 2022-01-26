The 48-year-old was appointed in 2009 by Betfair founder Andrew Black in a joint-venture with former England footballer Michael Owen.

Dascombe, who landed a first Group One success for Owen when Brown Panther took the Irish St Leger in 2014, was handed his notice last month and will end his tenure just before the Cheltenham Festival.

He said: “I’m still here training at Manor House Stables and looking to find somewhere to live. There have been a few attempts, but I haven’t secured a yard yet and when I do, I will let everybody know.

“In the meantime I will reside here and continue to do my job to the best of my ability and I have just got to get on with it.”