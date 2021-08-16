Tom Dascombe eyeing another big pot with York victor Ever Given

The two-year-old has had a busy campaign since winning on his racecourse debut in May, progressing to take three further contests – including the Goffs UK Premier Yearling Stakes on the Knavesmire last week.

The race is open only to horses purchased as yearlings from the corresponding Goffs sale at Doncaster in late August, from which Ever Given was purchased for £40,000 last year for ownership group Dandy Boys – of which former footballer Michael Owen is a member.

The Kodi Bear colt was a half-length winner from Tim Easterby’s Atomic Lady and now has another significant prize in his sights, with the Weatherbys Scientific £200,000 2-Y-O Stakes at Doncaster in September possible next.