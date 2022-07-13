Tom Clover has his eyes fixed on another big pay day in the Weatherbys Super Sprint at Newbury on Saturday with Rogue Spirit.

Third two years ago when Soldierpoy outran his odds behind Happy Romance, and second with Declarationoflove to Bengali Boys in 2017, Clover has come close. In Rogue Spirit he has a youngster who has won two of his three outings to date, with his only defeat coming behind the smart Chateau at Beverley. “The Super Sprint is a really good pot to be aiming at with an inexpensive horse, and from the day we bought Rogue Spirit we thought he could be just the type for it, hence why we dodged Royal Ascot, even though I thought he was capable of running well in the Windsor Castle,” said Clover.