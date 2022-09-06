Cannon said: “It is a privilege to ride the track at Epsom Downs. I’m sure if the Flat jockeys were given the chance to ride at Cheltenham they would grab it with both hands.

Having described winning the contest (which staged over the exact mile and a half course as The Derby itself) as a “feather in his cap”, the father of two is now looking forward to tackling the iconic track on the seven year old gelding who is one of two runners in the race for Lewes-based trainer Camilla Poulton alongside Runrized , the mount of Charlie Hammond.

Fresh from enjoying his best-ever Jump campaign, which included a first Cheltenham Festival success aboard Edwardstone in the Sporting Life Arkle Novices’ Chase, the 31 year old will bid to prove the rider to beat once again in the unique contest for professional Jump jockeys having claimed the race 12 months ago aboard Berrahri and in 2015 aboard Starluck.

“It’s a bit of a different thing for us. The main thing is we are not used to going into the stalls and I’m sure we would be happier jumping eight hurdles than going in the stalls! It is a race I always like to try and ride in the race as there is no Jump racing on that day and at this time of year you are still not in full go mode. It is also something good to do as you don’t do it every day of the week.

“I’ve been lucky that the couple of horses I’ve won the race on have handled the track quite well as it is a bit of a lottery. We are used to undulating tracks over the jumps but still this is a bit of a different test.

“Once we get there we will have a bit of banter but at the end of the day we do take it seriously. It is a bit different from the day job so we try and make the most of it. It is satisfying to have won it twice and it is a feather in the cap.”

It will be a third start over course and distance for Militry Decoration, who has finished second and third on his two previous visits to the course. With conditions set to suit the gelded son of Epaulette, the Grade One-winning rider believes his previous experiences of the track will further boost his chances.

He said: “He looks fairly consistent and Camilla trained the runner-up in the race last year. Fingers crossed he can put his best foot forward. The ground is likely to be on the slower side but hopefully that should suit him. We just need to make a good start and go from there. He has run well around there before and having that track experience helps. He probably knows the track better than me.”

Last season was something of a breakthrough for Cannon, who along with amassing a personal best tally 74 winners smashed through the £1-million barrier in prize money for the first time.

With a blend of established horses and promising youngsters at his dispersal this season, Cannon hopes to continue on his upward trajectory this campaign where he has set his sights on securing the first century of his career.

He added: “I had a really good season last season and I’m just trying to build things up again for this campaign. Hopefully I’ve got some nice horses from last season ready to go again this term and it would be nice if they could do the business again.

“There are also some nice younger horses coming through at the yards I ride for that are coming through and ready to progress. If I have a good clear run I’d like to think I can do as well as last season.

“Now Dave Roberts has retired my new agent Sam Stronge has put me in touch with a few yards that I’ve not ridden for before. I’ve always tried to get to 50 but the fact I got to 74 makes you think that getting to 100 is possible and I would like to think that is achievable.”