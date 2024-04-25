Timeform provide a ratings choice, a big improver and Flag to note at Sandown on Friday.

The Ratings Choice HAND OF GOD – 13:50 Sandown

The Esher Cup is always a very useful three-year-old handicap and this looks no exception with some promising types lining up. Heading the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings is Hand of God for Harry Charlton. He needed the experience in his first two starts last year but the second of those was a novice at Salisbury whose form worked out well and Hand of God showed plenty of improvement on his third and final outing last year when winning a maiden at Newmarket in October in good style. Always handy, he ran green in the Dip but kept on to win by two and a half lengths from Classic Encounter who in turn finished clear of the rest. An opening mark of 88 looks manageable with further improvement to come from Hand of God, while the booking of Ryan Moore looks significant too.

The Big Improver SECRET SATIRE – 16:10 Sandown

Some of the fillies in this novice that was won two years ago by Oaks runner-up Emily Upjohn hold Epsom entries themselves, including Secret Satire for Andrew Balding. She had a couple of runs last October and showed plenty of improvement from her debut when winning a novice at Lingfield. Clearly having learned a lot from her first start, she raced prominently before leading in the final hundred yards and was going away at the finish in beating Climate Action by a length and a quarter. Out of a useful listed winner over a mile and a quarter, and a half-sister to another useful filly who has won at up to a mile and three quarters, Secret Satire should be suited by stepping up a couple of furlongs here and can defy her penalty before perhaps taking in an Oaks trial next time.

The Timeform Flag OKEECHOBEE - 14:25 Sandown Flag: Horse In Focus