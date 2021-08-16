As the former assistant to Nicky Henderson and long-time work rider of four-time Cheltenham Festival hero Altior, Lawes is no stranger to the hallowed winner’s enclosure at Prestbury Park.

But for the first time since going it alone in 2019, the Surrey-based trainer will head to the home of National Hunt racing with a runner of his own, as Kap Auteuil bids for a fifth successive victory.

The six-year-old lines up in the Paddy Power-sponsored handicap chase over two miles, and Lawes said: “It’s incredibly exciting for us and the owner Andrew Wates, who has had a lot of success over the years and I’m delighted for him to have such a promising, improving horse.

“I have some very fond memories of being at Cheltenham with Altior, obviously.

“We’re not putting too much pressure on this horse, who is going up in grade, but obviously you dream about winning there.

“Hopefully he can go there and run a nice race.”