Tizzard pair showing no signs of ageing

Both rising 10 in the new year, the Joe Tizzard-trained duo seem to be in rude health as they approach the veteran stage of their careers.

Elixir De Nutz was a Grade One winner over hurdles in his novice days, but has formed a great association with the trainer’s nephew Freddie Gingell this term, with the pairing following up their Haldon Gold Cup triumph by defying a career-high rating in the Jim Joel Memorial Trophy at Newbury.

Now rated 156, there is little wiggle room left in the handicap ranks, with a return to Graded company a possibility in 2024.

“It was a strong performance (at Newbury) and he seems to be in the form of his life,” said Tizzard.

“He was a really exciting horse as a youngster and then injuries plagued him and he has gradually built himself back up over the last few years.

“If you saw him (the morning after), he was loving life, he was fresh as paint and he’s really going in the right direction.

“Fred seems to get a real good tune out of him and he has done since the first day he schooled him – and it’s lovely to have an older horse like him doing what he’s doing.

“He’s nearly going to have his hand forced and I guess we’ll cross that bridge later. I was thinking of going Desert Orchid with him, but he’s obviously going to have a lot of weight in that and the door might just be open for different things.

“I’m quite keen to keep him in smaller-field races, he seems to like that – and if that forces us into Graded company, then it does.”