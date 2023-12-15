Tips for Cheltenham and Doncaster: Best value bets on Saturday December 16

There's plenty of competitive racing to get stuck into this weekend and our value seeker has selections for Cheltenham and Doncaster.

The Value Bet is designed to generate long-term profit by searching for overpriced horses in the feature weekend races and at the big Festivals in the UK and Ireland.

by searching for overpriced horses in the feature weekend races and at the big Festivals in the UK and Ireland. Value Bet tips are now available to qualified, logged-in readers through Sporting Life Plus , from 3pm before the full column appears on the main Sporting Life website and App at 4pm.

, from 3pm before the full column appears on the main Sporting Life website and App at 4pm. Following all Matt’s selections to recommended odds/stakes since taking over the column in June 2020 would have produced over 130pts in profit.

Value Bet tips: Saturday, December 16 1pt win Il Ridoto in 1.50 Cheltenham at 13/2 (General) 1pt win Do Your Job in 1.50 Cheltenham at 33/1 (General) 1pt win Castle Robin in 3.15 Doncaster 14/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Super six for Nicholls? The race may be a handful of runners shy of its maximum 17 but Saturday’s Virgin Bet December Gold Cup Handicap Chase has a classy feel to it thanks to the presence of a couple of Grade 1 winners. Fakir D’oudairies is a fascinating horse in his own right and it’s an eyecatching, if belated, handicap debut for the eight-year-old on his seasonal return, but the cynic may be wondering how much his participation helps So Scottish - also owned by JP McManus - into the equation with such an appealing racing weight. The latter almost certainly has more big days in him for sure but he’s not the best jumper to set foot on a racecourse and, after some scruffy early leaps, was behind a couple of these in the Plate here in March, including IL RIDOTO, who probably wasn’t at his absolute best at the Festival either. That may have been in part due to the big effort he’d produced when beating Fugitif in the valuable handicap over this course and distance on Trials Day in January and on that evidence he looks to have a very solid chance this weekend.

Il Ridoto doesn’t quite have the top-quality level of form of stablemate Monmiral, who is seemingly preferred by Harry Cobden, but he’s not far off on the pick of his efforts and I’d argue previous experience in these competitive Cheltenham handicaps counts for plenty. Il Ridoto also has the benefit of a recent run in the Paddy Power Gold Cup, so often the springboard for the December Gold Cup winner, and he shaped very well in third behind (another stablemate) Stage Star under Freddie Gingell, who suffered a bit of interference from Unexpected Party just before the turn for home which can’t have helped.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

No horse from the Paddy Power has run again since but the winner is now one of the favourites for the Ryanair and I’d be amazed if it doesn’t turn out to be very strong form. Il Ridoto being dropped a pound for that comeback run on the Old Course leaves him just 5lb higher than for the all-the-way Trials Day victory and I wouldn’t be surprised if Frost looks to revert to the tactics which worked so well for the horse that afternoon and gets him out in front towards the inside rail. The other one from the Paddy Power who is worth considering is Torn And Frayed, who was in the process of finishing (most likely) sixth before taking a tired fall two from home. That first run since winning here in January 2022 was entitled to be needed but the ground could still be on the soft side for him and running from out of the handicap (3lb in his case) is never easy to overcome in a race of this nature. Being 3lb wrong is just about enough to put me off wide-margin Wetherby winner Grandeur D’Ame too, but I can’t let DO YOUR JOB go unbacked at current odds as he's the last one to sneak into this off their proper mark. Along with subsequent Coral Gold Cup winner Datsalrightgino, he ran in the Old Roan Chase on his seasonal return and I think we can safely scrap that race as a true reflection of any jumper’s ability given so many of the fences were omitted.

Do Your Job, now running under the Lucinda Russell banner having been part of the Michael Scudamore move, has had another run since Aintree and was beaten 15 lengths by Triple Trade in a warm event at the November Meeting, but I don’t think dropping to two miles on the relatively sharp Old Course played to this horse’s strengths one bit. He’s had his issues, there’s no doubt about that, and underwent a fourth documented breathing operation prior to starting back this campaign, but if you trawl back to his novice form he did hammer Minella Drama (now rated 157) and Il Ridoto in the Grade 2 Future Champion Novices’ Chase at Ayr in April 2020. If back in anything like that sort of mood he’s clearly thrown in here. The British handicapper rapidly dropping chasers down the ratings has been less talked about in comparison to last season but that’s very much the case with Do Your Job, who has been eased 6lb for his two runs this term and a full 10lb since he was sent off 5/2 favourite off 146 on last year’s comeback in the Old Roan. The huge odds compensate for the obvious risks with him this weekend.

Not Easy to overlook... The Triple Trade form comes under the spotlight in the Quintessentially Handicap Chase just before the big race, with runner-up Calico, fourth Prince Escalus and sixth Madara all lining up again over the two-mile trip. The latter could be worth a look at double-figure odds with Cobden getting down to what must be his minimum weight (10-2) but it looks a trappy sort of race with In Excelsis Deo a very serious threat on the back of his running-on third here back in October. Easy As That was the closest I got to a bet in the Favourite From The Sun Now Daily Handicap Chase. Like Il Ridoto, he’s also lining up on following a promising run in last month’s Paddy Power having stayed on for sixth on that occasion. Although relatively strong in the market (10/1) for his seasonal return, there was always a chance the intermediate trip would prove insufficient in such strong company as he won well over the extended two miles and five furlongs at Haydock 12 months ago. He’d climbed to a mark of 142 after following up with an even more impressive success at Newcastle (2m4f) in February before a disappointing last of five when 6/4 favourite at Sandown the following month brought his campaign to an abrupt end. Easy As That was never really a factor last month, in truth, but he jumped safely and steadily and made up ground from well off the pace, absolutely crying out for more of a stamina test. The first experience of Cheltenham won’t be lost on him either and he competes off a 2lb lower mark here despite being a pound out of the handicap. However, his price was contracting sharply at the time of publication and I’d want 9/2 or above before getting financially involved so will leave it there at Prestbury Park.

Robin looks a festive treat for Longsdon Up at Doncaster, CASTLE ROBIN looks worth a bet in the bet365 Handicap Chase. He seems to be one they’re able to get ready at home as he’s won when fresh a couple of times in the past and it could prove significant that trainer Charlie Longsdon is aiming at this course for his seasonal return as he put in a cracking performance when winning here as a novice.

He ended up with two victories over fences that season and added to his tally - after an 84-day break - when scoring over three miles at Sandown in February. That win came off a mark of 134 and he gets into this off just 2lb higher having disappointed on his final couple of outings in the spring. Castle Robin may have a bit of company up top with Sail Away and Slipway among the other likely prominent racers in the field, but I’d expect him to lead and getting into a good rhythm towards the front is nearly always an advantage around the chase course on Town Moor. He’s got a decent strike-rate (4-10) over fences and is still open to a bit more improvement in the cheekpieces too. Published at 1600 BST on 15/12/23 Click here for the full Value Bet record