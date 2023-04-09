Timeform highlight a ratings banker, a big improver and a Flag of note at Cork and Fairyhouse on Sunday.
Mighty Potter was below his best when only third in the Turners Novices' Chase at the Cheltenham Festival having been sent off the 4/6 favourite but he sets a clear standard based on his Grade 1-winning form over fences in Ireland.
Mighty Potter, a dual Grade 1 winner in novice hurdles last season, made a smooth transition to chasing in a beginners' event at Down Royal and then posted a high-class effort in the Grade 1 Drinmore Novice Chase over this course and distance when beating the much more experienced Gaillard du Mesnil by four and a half lengths with a further 14 lengths back to the third.
He produced an effort of similar merit when adding to his Grade 1 tally in the Ladbrokes Novice Chase at the Dublin Racing Festival, again impressing with how well he jumped and how much appeared to be left in the tank as he stormed eight and a half lengths clear.
Mighty Potter failed to replicate that sort of form at Cheltenham, where he hung badly right up the run-in (he was perhaps affected by the loss of a shoe), but it's worth noting that he bounced back from a much worse effort at last year's Festival to land a Grade 1 novice hurdle at Punchestown.
The form of his wins in the Drinmore and at the Dublin Racing Festival place him at least 8 lb clear of his rivals at the head of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings for this event and he stands out as the one to beat.
L'yser showed run-by-run improvement over hurdles on Timeform's figures last season and, after shaping like he needed the outing on his return at Leopardstown in December, he resumed his progress at Fairyhouse in February, registering the second success of his career and a first in handicap company.
L'yser was only sixth on his return at Leopardstown but he went through much of that race like a well-handicapped horse until the lack of a recent run seemed to tell. He was well backed to build on that encouraging return and he duly did so at Fairyhouse, getting the better of another unexposed, progressive sort by a neck with the pair pulling nine and a half lengths clear of the third.
He has a 9 lb higher mark to contend with in this competitive and valuable handicap but he's going the right way and remains open to further improvement.
Magical Zoe had to settle for second in the Jack De Bromhead Mares' Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival but she showed improved form and enhanced her reputation in defeat.
Magical Zoe was held up and was left with a lot to do after she was hampered and slipped on landing at the second-last, but she stayed on really well from that unpromising position to grab the runner-up spot.
That form is still up there with the best on offer but Magical Zoe, who was making just her third start at Cheltenham and her first since landing a Grade 3 at Down Royal in November, remains capable of better so should go well if seeing out this longer trip. The good form of trainer Henry De Bromhead is also in her favour.
