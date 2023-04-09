The Ratings Banker Mighty Potter - 16:55 Fairyhouse

Mighty Potter was below his best when only third in the Turners Novices' Chase at the Cheltenham Festival having been sent off the 4/6 favourite but he sets a clear standard based on his Grade 1-winning form over fences in Ireland.

Mighty Potter, a dual Grade 1 winner in novice hurdles last season, made a smooth transition to chasing in a beginners' event at Down Royal and then posted a high-class effort in the Grade 1 Drinmore Novice Chase over this course and distance when beating the much more experienced Gaillard du Mesnil by four and a half lengths with a further 14 lengths back to the third.

He produced an effort of similar merit when adding to his Grade 1 tally in the Ladbrokes Novice Chase at the Dublin Racing Festival, again impressing with how well he jumped and how much appeared to be left in the tank as he stormed eight and a half lengths clear.

Mighty Potter failed to replicate that sort of form at Cheltenham, where he hung badly right up the run-in (he was perhaps affected by the loss of a shoe), but it's worth noting that he bounced back from a much worse effort at last year's Festival to land a Grade 1 novice hurdle at Punchestown.

The form of his wins in the Drinmore and at the Dublin Racing Festival place him at least 8 lb clear of his rivals at the head of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings for this event and he stands out as the one to beat.