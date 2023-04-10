Timeform highlight a ratings banker, a big improver and a Flag of note at Fairyhouse, Kempton and Plumpton on Monday.

The Ratings Banker Blood Destiny – 14:40 Fairyhouse

Willie Mullins looks to hold all the aces in the Grade 2 Donohue Marquees Juvenile Hurdle on Fairyhouse’s Irish Grand National card. The Mullins trio of Blood Destiny, Tekao and Gust of Wind stand out on form, all three having run at the Cheltenham Festival last month. Tekao was a disappointing favourite for the Fred Winter after little went right for him whereas Gust of Wind fared best of them, showing improved form in finishing fourth to Lossiemouth in the Triumph Hurdle. Mullins had the first four in the Triumph but Blood Destiny wasn’t among them, sent off second favourite behind Lossiemouth but finishing only ninth after pulling much too hard. However, he was one of the picks of the field on looks and had looked an exciting prospect in winning his first starts in Ireland under Paul Townend who is back on board here. He impressed with his jumping when beating Sir Allen, who is one of his rivals again, in a maiden at Cork and followed up by a wide margin when making all again at Fairyhouse in January. That was a useful effort, the pick of the form on offer here, and with a hood fitted for the first time which should help him settle much better, Blood Destiny can regain the winning thread.

The Big Improver Slipofthepen – 15:30 Kempton

The King looks to have an exciting colt on his hands with Slipofthepen whose entries in the coming months include the 2000 Guineas and Derby. He’s got some way to go yet to be considered classic standard but can take a step closer to contesting some bigger races after making an excellent impression on his debut for John & Thady Gosden over course and distance in a novice late last year. A big run first time up was clearly expected as Slipofthepen was sent off at a shade of odds on and he duly made a winning start, travelling strongly before making headway on the bridle two furlongs out and then soon going clear once produced to lead in the final furlong. Slipofthepen had five and a half lengths to spare at the line over the filly Yasmina who had made a promising debut herself a fortnight earlier. By 2000 Guineas winner Night of Thunder out of Free Verse who was a useful winner for the Queen and from one of the Royal Studs’ best families, Slipofthepen earned the Timeform ‘large P’ symbol for his debut, indicating he’s open to above-average improvement, and he can make it two out of two here.

The Timeform Flag Captain Tom Cat – 16:08 Plumpton Hot Trainer